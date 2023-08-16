Official Mia/Hou Joint Practice 1 Thread.

Fin-Loco
Yeehaw! The juggernauts of the 305 are about to turn some sagebrush to splinters this week. That’s right, it’s joint practice time with the Houston Rust Rednecks! Their roster has the brilliant Texas star power of…basically no one besides Tunsil who will be speed roped by the brilliant Phins D line. We’re expecting enough long passes from Tua that he gets sued for contrail production. Tune in to the beanless brilliance here!
