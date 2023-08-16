 Official Mia/Hou Joint Practice 1 Thread. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official Mia/Hou Joint Practice 1 Thread.

Yeehaw! The juggernauts of the 305 are about to turn some sagebrush to splinters this week. That’s right, it’s joint practice time with the Houston Rust Rednecks! Their roster has the brilliant Texas star power of…basically no one besides Tunsil who will be speed roped by the brilliant Phins D line. We’re expecting enough long passes from Tua that he gets sued for contrail production. Tune in to the beanless brilliance here!
angry science fiction GIF by FilmStruck
 
Last edited:
The Titans are from the 615 ...i mean just saying

1692189638536.png

:lol:

morning bud, as always thanks for the thread. work is going to be stupid today so i will be up zero help
 
Ain't the world a crazy place? "Hey, kill each other BUT ONLY in-between the whistles."

No fighting... 🤣 "We shall have peace in the gladiator arena!!! After the murders."
 
