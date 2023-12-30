OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS GAME THREAD *** WK17 New Year's Eve

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 9,972
- Reaction score
- 8,248
- Age
- 34
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
Have a Happy and safe New Year's, Finheaven!
@
at M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore, Maryland
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 2nd seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.
The Miami Dolphins have already clinched a playoff berth.
Miami can clinch the AFC East division with a
win
or a
BUF loss/tie vs NE.
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington - forecast for M&T Bank Stadium
at M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore, Maryland
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 2nd seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.
The Miami Dolphins have already clinched a playoff berth.
Miami can clinch the AFC East division with a
win
or a
BUF loss/tie vs NE.
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington - forecast for M&T Bank Stadium