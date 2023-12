OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS GAME THREAD *** WK17 New Year's Eve

AN ENCOURAGING SIGN​

More potential good news (Regarding Ramsey and X playing)..TLDR; Bonner wasn't called up from the practice squad nor were any olinemenPer Omar: https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-elevate-melvin-ingram-from-practice-squad Ingram was the only Dolphins player elevated from the practice squad for this Sunday's game, which is a good indicator that cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Xavien Howard (hip), who are both nursing injuries, receiver Robbie Chosen, who exited the NFL's concussion protocol Friday, and all of Miami's offensive linemen on the 53-man roster might play.Cornerback Ethan Bonner had been called up from the practice squad the previous two games, but that run didn't extend to the Ravens game. Miami can only elevate him up from the practice squad for one more game before the postseason, and that leaves him available for next week's contest against the Buffalo Bills.With Jaylen Waddle sidelined by his high ankle sprain, there was a chance Miami could elevate one of the practice squad receivers — Anthony Schwartz or Braylon Sanders — for the Ravens game, but that didn't happen.And no elevation of offensive linemen Matt Skura, Chasen Hines or Ryan Hayes should be seen as a good sign that Austin Jackson (oblique injury), Lester Cotton (hip) and Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle) should be available for Sunday's game.