*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS GAME THREAD *** WK17 New Year's Eve

Have a Happy and safe New Year's, Finheaven!

at M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore, Maryland

PLAYOFF WATCH
320px-NFL_playoffs_logo_new.svg.png

The Miami Dolphins are currently the 2nd seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.

The Miami Dolphins have already clinched a playoff berth.

Miami can clinch the AFC East division with a
win
or a
BUF loss/tie vs NE.

TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington - forecast for M&T Bank Stadium


 
Just saw the Ravens will be honoring Ray Rice at the game tomorrow. Could there be a more fitting person to represent that garbage franchise?

Let's now see if the ravens can get past Miami and karma.
 
FinsUp!!! Can't wait.

And thanks Adam for your continued service to this board with your timely and eagerly anticipated weekly content.
 
Thanks, big guy, you're the best!
Daytona 500 Yes GIF by NASCAR
 
More potential good news (Regarding Ramsey and X playing)..

TLDR; Bonner wasn't called up from the practice squad nor were any olinemen

Per Omar: https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-elevate-melvin-ingram-from-practice-squad

AN ENCOURAGING SIGN​

Ingram was the only Dolphins player elevated from the practice squad for this Sunday's game, which is a good indicator that cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Xavien Howard (hip), who are both nursing injuries, receiver Robbie Chosen, who exited the NFL's concussion protocol Friday, and all of Miami's offensive linemen on the 53-man roster might play.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner had been called up from the practice squad the previous two games, but that run didn't extend to the Ravens game. Miami can only elevate him up from the practice squad for one more game before the postseason, and that leaves him available for next week's contest against the Buffalo Bills.

With Jaylen Waddle sidelined by his high ankle sprain, there was a chance Miami could elevate one of the practice squad receivers — Anthony Schwartz or Braylon Sanders — for the Ravens game, but that didn't happen.

And no elevation of offensive linemen Matt Skura, Chasen Hines or Ryan Hayes should be seen as a good sign that Austin Jackson (oblique injury), Lester Cotton (hip) and Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle) should be available for Sunday's game.
 
