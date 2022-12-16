OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ BUFFALO BILLS GAME THREAD *** WK15 Saturday Night

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 9,150
- Reaction score
- 5,144
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
at Highmark Stadium
Orchard Park, New York
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 6th seed in the AFC.
Miami improves to the 5th seed with a win and CLE win vs BAL.
Miami remains the 6th seed with a win and CLE loss vs BAL or a loss, TEN win vs LAC and DET win vs NYJ.
Miami falls to the 7th seed with a loss, DET win vs NYJ and TEN loss vs LAC.
Miami falls to the 8th seed with a loss, DET loss vs NYJ and TEN loss vs LAC.
Miami has no clinching scenarios this week.
Buffalo will clinch the AFC East with a win.
TELEVISION
NFL Network National Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Kevin Kugler
Color Commentator: Mark Sanchez
Local television simulcast available in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market on WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
Local television simulcast available in the Buffalo market on WKBW ABC 7 Buffalo-Niagara Falls-Toronto
Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect.
Snow before 2am, then snow showers likely, mainly between 2am and 4am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 26. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
National Weather Service Buffalo - forecast for Highmark Stadium