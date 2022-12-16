 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ BUFFALO BILLS GAME THREAD *** WK15 Saturday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ BUFFALO BILLS GAME THREAD *** WK15 Saturday Night

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
9,150
Reaction score
5,144
Age
33
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
320px-Buffalo_Bills_logo.svg.png


USATSI_8216918.jpg

at Highmark Stadium
Orchard Park, New York

PLAYOFF WATCH

379px-NFL_playoffs_logo_new.svg.png


The Miami Dolphins are currently the 6th seed in the AFC.

Miami improves to the 5th seed with a win and CLE win vs BAL.
Miami remains the 6th seed with a win and CLE loss vs BAL or a loss, TEN win vs LAC and DET win vs NYJ.
Miami falls to the 7th seed with a loss, DET win vs NYJ and TEN loss vs LAC.
Miami falls to the 8th seed with a loss, DET loss vs NYJ and TEN loss vs LAC.

Miami has no clinching scenarios this week.
Buffalo will clinch the AFC East with a win.

TELEVISION
320px-NFL_Network_logo.svg.png

NFL Network National Broadcast

Play-by-Play Announcer: Kevin Kugler
Color Commentator: Mark Sanchez

320px-WFOR-TV_logo.svg.png

Local television simulcast available in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market on WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
216px-WKBW-TV_logo.svg.png

Local television simulcast available in the Buffalo market on WKBW ABC 7 Buffalo-Niagara Falls-Toronto

Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
jWLdt8Q.png


WEATHER
rt5JKbw.png

Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect.
Snow before 2am, then snow showers likely, mainly between 2am and 4am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 26. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
National Weather Service Buffalo - forecast for Highmark Stadium

 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
3,446
Reaction score
4,918
Location
Minnesota
Not very excited for this one. But damn I hope they can prove us doubters wrong and win!! **** barfalooo!! Let's get this W boys!
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,248
Reaction score
32,618
Location
Montreal
People in Buffalo man...

1671237650951.png
 
Waddle

Waddle

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
1,169
Reaction score
3,414
And may God have mercy on our souls…
 
