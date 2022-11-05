 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ CHICAGO BEARS GAME THREAD *** WK9 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ CHICAGO BEARS GAME THREAD *** WK9

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
9,116
Reaction score
4,901
Age
33
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
🇺🇸Exercise your civic duty - vote on Tuesday, November 8th 🇺🇸

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
320px-Chicago_Bears_logo.svg.png


view-Soldier-Field-Chicago.jpg

at Soldier Field
Chicago, Illinois

TELEVISION

640px-CBS_NFL_2021.svg.png

1sjnmRQ.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

DdPCIU2.png


WEATHER

5bamUmp.png

Sunny, with a high near 62. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
National Weather Service Chicago - forecast for Soldier Field

 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
3,319
Reaction score
5,283
Good thing the weather hit today. Winds blowing hard for the Ohio State vs Northwestern game today.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,041
Reaction score
4,425
Age
59
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Gsmack_42 said:
Good thing the weather hit today. Winds blowing hard for the Ohio State vs Northwestern game today.
Click to expand...
I was about to say the same thing. Crazy weather. They showed a closeup of a guy wearing a Dolphins jersey earlier who didn't look happy about the weather. Lol. If he goes to the game he'll be much happier tomorrow.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm just Chubbin' around
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
21,157
Reaction score
49,176
WOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWEEWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWEEWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWEEWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWEEWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWEEWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWEEWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOWWOWEEWOWWOW
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom