OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ CHICAGO BEARS GAME THREAD *** WK9

Exercise your civic duty - vote on Tuesday, November 8th
@
at Soldier Field
Chicago, Illinois
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Sunny, with a high near 62. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
National Weather Service Chicago - forecast for Soldier Field
