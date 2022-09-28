 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS GAME THREAD *** WK4 Thursday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS GAME THREAD *** WK4 Thursday Night

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
320px-Cincinnati_Bengals_logo.svg.png


2b27a0c9-c99b-40d0-b303-e7ada6ee4097-cindc5bk-5ib657ydin81f5zg0d96_original_1.jpg

at Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati, Ohio

TELEVISION

NFL_on_Amazon_Prime_Video_logo.jpeg

Amazon Prime Video Exclusive Broadcast

Play-by-Play Announcer: Al Michaels
Color Commentator: Kirk Herbstreit

WSFL-TV_39_logo.png

Free over-the-air simulcast available in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market on WSFL-TV 39 Miami-Fort Lauderdale


414px-NFL%2B_logo.svg.png

Game also available on NFL+ (subscription required)

Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

uHkpXhO.png


WEATHER

bSM7UqC.png

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
National Weather Service Wilmington OH - forecast for Paycor Stadium

 
Thanks again Adam.
 
I wanna be positive but this is a tall order. Being on the road on a Thursday night is as tough as they come, but now add in the early departure from Florida? Not a healthy recipe
 
Especially after a war with a divisional opponent in 100 degree heat.
 
