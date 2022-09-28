OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS GAME THREAD *** WK4 Thursday Night

Adam First
at Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati, Ohio
TELEVISION
Amazon Prime Video Exclusive Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Al Michaels
Color Commentator: Kirk Herbstreit
Free over-the-air simulcast available in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market on WSFL-TV 39 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
Game also available on NFL+ (subscription required)
Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
National Weather Service Wilmington OH - forecast for Paycor Stadium