*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS GAME THREAD *** WK17

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
316px-Cleveland_Browns_logo.svg.png


24_WEB_HSG_CBS_CARD.jpg

at Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, Ohio

TELEVISION

640px-CBS_NFL_2021.svg.png

Ori0h4E.png

Kickoff at 4:05 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

pzs5cs2.png


WEATHER

RQHo9LJ.png

Rain, mainly before noon. High near 59. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Cleveland - forecast for Huntington Bank Field


 
