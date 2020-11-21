*** Official Miami Dolphins @ Denver Broncos Game Thread *** WK11

@



at Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, Colorado
(limited fan attendance permitted)

TELEVISION



Kickoff at 4:05 PM ET

INJURY REPORT



WEATHER


Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
National Weather Service Denver-Boulder - forecast for Empower Field at Mile High



Have a Happy Thanksgiving, Finheaven!
 
