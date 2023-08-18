 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ HOUSTON TEXANS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ HOUSTON TEXANS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK2

Adam First

Cross your fingers and toes, and hope for no major injuries!

@
at NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas

TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
simulcast on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Racon-Fort Pierce, WZVN ABC 7 Naples-Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Port Charlotte, WFTV ABC 9 Orlando and KHON FOX 2 Honolulu
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Kim Bokamper

Kickoff at 4 PM ET/3 PM CT

Houston Texans broadcast is available on KTRK ABC 13 Houston with a live national simulcast on NFL Network
check local listings for other Texans affiliates

NFL Network Replay available on Thursday, August 24th at 1 PM ET

Broadcast is also available with a paid NFL+ subscription

WEATHER
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT.
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
National Weather Service Houston - forecast for NRG Stadium

 
I'd think this is the game where the starters will play or at least some of them....can’t see the starters playing next week so looking forward to tomorrow and see how they do......like always the OL will be a big focus
I would like to have Skylar play first, play with better players on offense and defense.
I hope Wynn can lock down LG.
Also I would like to see something from Lamm and Cotton.
 
