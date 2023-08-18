OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ HOUSTON TEXANS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK2

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 9,710
- Reaction score
- 6,611
- Age
- 34
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
Cross your fingers and toes, and hope for no major injuries!
@
at NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
simulcast on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Racon-Fort Pierce, WZVN ABC 7 Naples-Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Port Charlotte, WFTV ABC 9 Orlando and KHON FOX 2 Honolulu
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Kim Bokamper
Kickoff at 4 PM ET/3 PM CT
Houston Texans broadcast is available on KTRK ABC 13 Houston with a live national simulcast on NFL Network
check local listings for other Texans affiliates
NFL Network Replay available on Thursday, August 24th at 1 PM ET
Broadcast is also available with a paid NFL+ subscription
WEATHER
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT.
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
National Weather Service Houston - forecast for NRG Stadium
at NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
simulcast on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Racon-Fort Pierce, WZVN ABC 7 Naples-Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Port Charlotte, WFTV ABC 9 Orlando and KHON FOX 2 Honolulu
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Kim Bokamper
Kickoff at 4 PM ET/3 PM CT
Houston Texans broadcast is available on KTRK ABC 13 Houston with a live national simulcast on NFL Network
check local listings for other Texans affiliates
NFL Network Replay available on Thursday, August 24th at 1 PM ET
Broadcast is also available with a paid NFL+ subscription
WEATHER
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT.
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
National Weather Service Houston - forecast for NRG Stadium