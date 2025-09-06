 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS GAME THREAD *** WK1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS GAME THREAD *** WK1

Welcome back, everyone!

As we enter what no doubt will be a very important season for the Dolphins, this is a reminder to please keep your conversations civil and criticism constructive! This team no doubt frustrates us all - don't take that frustration out on others! If you find yourself in a combative conversation with another user, you can always ignore them, report them to a moderator or better yet, just walk away from it! Now let's hope for a great season!

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
228px-Indianapolis_Colts_logo.svg.png


Lucas-Oil-Stadium_1494312749_23615.jpg

at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana

TELEVISION

960px-CBS_NFL_2021.svg.png

81JdAf2.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

1qCFptu.png


WEATHER

VNpQCti.png

Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
National Weather Service Indianapolis - forecast for Lucas Oil Stadium


 
Man...this off-season seemed very long...glad its over!

Whoop that ass Miami!

1757195367787.png
 
Thanks for doing this every week for every season. Good song by Metallica btw
 
