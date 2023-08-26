OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK3

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 9,727
- Reaction score
- 6,681
- Age
- 34
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
Clean game and no injuries, please!
@
at EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville, Florida
TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
simulcast on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Golstein
Color Commentator: Kim Bokamper
Kickoff at 7 PM ET
Jaguars broadcast available on WJAX CBS 47 Jacksonville
check local listings for other Jaguars affiliates (literally being shown across the entire state of Florida aside from Miami and the Palm Beaches)
Also available with a paid NFL+ subscription
NFL Network replay on Sunday, August 27th at 10 AM ET
WEATHER
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
National Weather Service Jacksonville - forecast for EverBank Stadium
at EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville, Florida
TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
simulcast on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Golstein
Color Commentator: Kim Bokamper
Kickoff at 7 PM ET
Jaguars broadcast available on WJAX CBS 47 Jacksonville
check local listings for other Jaguars affiliates (literally being shown across the entire state of Florida aside from Miami and the Palm Beaches)
Also available with a paid NFL+ subscription
NFL Network replay on Sunday, August 27th at 10 AM ET
WEATHER
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
National Weather Service Jacksonville - forecast for EverBank Stadium