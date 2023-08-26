 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK3 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK3

Clean game and no injuries, please!

@
at EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville, Florida

TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
simulcast on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Golstein
Color Commentator: Kim Bokamper

Kickoff at 7 PM ET

Jaguars broadcast available on WJAX CBS 47 Jacksonville
check local listings for other Jaguars affiliates (literally being shown across the entire state of Florida aside from Miami and the Palm Beaches)

Also available with a paid NFL+ subscription

NFL Network replay on Sunday, August 27th at 10 AM ET

WEATHER
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
National Weather Service Jacksonville - forecast for EverBank Stadium

 
Anybody have the misfortune of watching this.
? Almost more sacks than completions. Guess the Mac and Cheese starts for Kraft.
 

