OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS GAME THREAD *** AFC Wild Card Playoff

at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City, Missouri
TELEVISION
Peac o c k Exclusive Live Stream (thanks, NFL!)
Play-by-Play Analyst: Mike Tirico
Color Commentator: Jason Garrett
free over-the-air simulcast available on NBC affiliates WTVJ NBC 6 Miami-Fort Lauderdale and KSHB NBC 41 Kansas City
Kickoff at 8 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Wind Chill Warning in effect.
Partly cloudy, with a low around -9. Wind chill values between -20 and -29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
National Weather Service Pleasant Hill - forecast for Arrowhead Stadium