 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS GAME THREAD *** WK1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS GAME THREAD *** WK1

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
9,752
Reaction score
6,828
Age
34
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Welcome back, everyone! Reminder to be respectful to one another and if you find yourself in an argument with someone, go outside and touch grass!

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
320px-Los_Angeles_Chargers_logo.svg.png


1024px-SoFi_Stadium_2023.jpg

at SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, California

TELEVISION
640px-CBS_NFL_2021.svg.png

PbFTQK1.png

Kickoff at 4:25 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
EgOIs9s.png


WEATHER

0XTvmGs.png

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Los Angeles - forecast for SoFi Stadium


 
Welcome back, everyone! Reminder to be respectful to one another and if you find yourself in an argument with someone, go outside and touch grass!

Would it be OK to stay inside and smoke some instead?

Asking for a friend.......
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom