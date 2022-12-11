OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS GAME THREAD *** WK14 Sunday Night

Adam First
at SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, California
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 6th seed in the AFC.
Miami can improve to the 2nd seed with a win and BUF loss vs NYJ.
Miami can improve to the 1st seed with a win, BUF loss vs NYJ and KC loss @ DEN.
There are no clinching scenarios for Miami this week.
TELEVISION
NBC National Broadcast
Play-by-Play Analyst: Mike Tirico
Color Commentator: Cris Collinsworth
Kickoff at 8:20 PM ET
INJURY REPORT