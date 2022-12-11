 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS GAME THREAD *** WK14 Sunday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS GAME THREAD *** WK14 Sunday Night

Adam First

Adam First

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
320px-Los_Angeles_Chargers_logo.svg.png


maxresdefault.jpg

at SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, California

PLAYOFF WATCH
379px-NFL_playoffs_logo_new.svg.png


The Miami Dolphins are currently the 6th seed in the AFC.

Miami can improve to the 2nd seed with a win and BUF loss vs NYJ.
Miami can improve to the 1st seed with a win, BUF loss vs NYJ and KC loss @ DEN.

There are no clinching scenarios for Miami this week.

TELEVISION

New_Sunday_Night_Football_Logo.png

NBC National Broadcast

Play-by-Play Analyst: Mike Tirico
Color Commentator: Cris Collinsworth

Kickoff at 8:20 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

lmp0xjn.png


 
cltchperf

Tua better have a field day with derwin james out, a really good safety for chargers out. But herbert lovers have no excuse if miami wins since it sounds like keenan and mike williams will both be in this game. Plus it's home for chargers. Yeah miami is favored, but still herbert has his weapons back which will make things even more rewarding when Tua out plays herbie and beats chargers. It will probably be close, but I'd love it if miami blows them out and herbie has a bad game or mediocre game ha
 
'Deep

Thanks, Adam. Always appreciate the Gameday thread! Curious to what unis we're wearing. Aqua, hopeful. Allen and Williams will be a handful for our Corners.
 
Last edited:
13marino13

Thanks Brother, you da man! GO PHINS!!!

