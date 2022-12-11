OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS GAME THREAD *** WK14 Sunday Night

Tua better have a field day with derwin james out, a really good safety for chargers out. But herbert lovers have no excuse if miami wins since it sounds like keenan and mike williams will both be in this game. Plus it's home for chargers. Yeah miami is favored, but still herbert has his weapons back which will make things even more rewarding when Tua out plays herbie and beats chargers. It will probably be close, but I'd love it if miami blows them out and herbie has a bad game or mediocre game ha