*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS GAME THREAD *** WK17 New Year's Day

Making this a little bit earlier than usual because I have plans today and tonight. Be safe tonight and have a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2023!

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
320px-New_England_Patriots_logo.svg.png


Gillette_Stadium_USATSI_14991286_1.jpg

at Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Massachusetts

PLAYOFF WATCH
379px-NFL_playoffs_logo_new.svg.png

The Miami Dolphins are currently the 7th seed in the AFC.
There are 7 available playoff seedings in the AFC.

Miami can clinch a playoff berth with a win and NYJ loss vs SEA
OR
a tie, NYJ loss vs SEA and PIT loss vs BAL.

TELEVISION
640px-CBS_NFL_2021.svg.png

hcr7im4.png


Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
WGdTktM.png


WEATHER

6qmcutg.png

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
National Weather Service Boston/Norton - forecast for Gillette Stadium

 
i expect to see us play very hard which usually means victory, just dont know how bad bridge is gonna be.
 
