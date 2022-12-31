OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS GAME THREAD *** WK17 New Year's Day

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 9,185
- Reaction score
- 5,291
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
Making this a little bit earlier than usual because I have plans today and tonight. Be safe tonight and have a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2023!
@
at Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Massachusetts
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 7th seed in the AFC.
There are 7 available playoff seedings in the AFC.
Miami can clinch a playoff berth with a win and NYJ loss vs SEA
OR
a tie, NYJ loss vs SEA and PIT loss vs BAL.
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
National Weather Service Boston/Norton - forecast for Gillette Stadium
at Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Massachusetts
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 7th seed in the AFC.
There are 7 available playoff seedings in the AFC.
Miami can clinch a playoff berth with a win and NYJ loss vs SEA
OR
a tie, NYJ loss vs SEA and PIT loss vs BAL.
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
National Weather Service Boston/Norton - forecast for Gillette Stadium