OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS GAME THREAD *** WK18

Sorry, folks, had a busy day yesterday and forgot to make the thread for this week
@
at Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Massachusetts
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 4:25 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
A chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Patchy fog between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
National Weather Service Norton - forecast for Gillette Stadium
