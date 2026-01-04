 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS GAME THREAD *** WK18 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS GAME THREAD *** WK18

Sorry, folks, had a busy day yesterday and forgot to make the thread for this week

330px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
330px-New_England_Patriots_logo.svg.png


1024px-Gillette_Stadium_%28Top_View%29.jpg

at Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Massachusetts

TELEVISION

500px-NFL_on_Fox_2014.svg.png

KSxRs6E.png

Kickoff at 4:25 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

ccfa8bb3003cce81e1da6ceb4570bda8.png


WEATHER

Dual-Image.png

A chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Patchy fog between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
National Weather Service Norton - forecast for Gillette Stadium


 
