OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS GAME THREAD *** WK2 Sunday Night

at Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Massachusetts
TELEVISION
NBC National Broadcast
Play-by-Play Analyst: Mike Tirico
Color Commentator: Cris Collinsworth
Kickoff at 8:20 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
National Weather Service Norton - forecast for Gillette Stadium