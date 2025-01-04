OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW YORK JEST GAME THREAD *** WK18

Adam First
at MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 8th seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.
Miami can clinch a playoff berth with a
win
and a
DEN loss vs KC.
Miami is eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a DEN win/tie vs KC.
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 4:25 PM ET
WEATHER
Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
National Weather Service New York - forecast for MetLife Stadium