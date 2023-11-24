OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW YORK JETS GAME THREAD *** WK12 Black Friday

Adam First
Happy Thanksgiving Finheaven! (I almost forgot to make the thread lol)
@
at MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
TELEVISION
Amazon Prime Video/Twitch Exclusive Streaming Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Al Michaels
Color Commentator: Kirk Herbstreit
free over the air simulcast available in the Miami market on WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale and in the New York City market on WNYW FOX 5 New York
simulcast also available with a paid NFL+ subscription
Kickoff at 3 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
National Weather Service New York - forecast for MetLife Stadium
