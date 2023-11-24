 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW YORK JETS GAME THREAD *** WK12 Black Friday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW YORK JETS GAME THREAD *** WK12 Black Friday

Adam First

Adam First

Happy Thanksgiving Finheaven! (I almost forgot to make the thread lol)
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
320px-New_York_Jets_logo.svg.png

vhqou9uhdnko0m6p5i5c

at MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey

TELEVISION

NFL_on_Amazon_Prime_Video_logo.jpeg
320px-Twitch_logo_2019.svg.png

Amazon Prime Video/Twitch Exclusive Streaming Broadcast

Play-by-Play Announcer: Al Michaels
Color Commentator: Kirk Herbstreit

320px-CBS_Miami_logo.svg.png
320px-Fts-new-york-a.svg.png

free over the air simulcast available in the Miami market on WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale and in the New York City market on WNYW FOX 5 New York

414px-NFL%2B_logo.svg.png

simulcast also available with a paid NFL+ subscription

Kickoff at 3 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

WyiY8j5.png


WEATHER

6qmcutg.png

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
National Weather Service New York - forecast for MetLife Stadium


 
Thanks Brother! Don't know what we'd do without you. (Well, I do but it would be a lot more work for me. :lol:) You do a GREAT job and you're appreciated Adam! GO PHINS!
Sexy Celebration GIF by Pit Viper
 
Yessur!!!!
 
Yesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyesyes
 
