 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW YORK JETS GAME THREAD *** WK5 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW YORK JETS GAME THREAD *** WK5

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
9,087
Reaction score
4,691
Age
33
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Possibly the longest 9 days without Dolphins football ever endured...

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
320px-New_York_Jets_logo.svg.png


metlife-stadium_t1.jpg

at MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey

TELEVISION

CBS_NFL_2021.png

dRavUZj.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

dfVLcl7.png


WEATHER

VNpQCti.png

Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
National Weather Service New York - forecast for MetLife Stadium

 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
26,701
Reaction score
25,553
Location
Columbus, OH
Jets wearing white jerseys with black pants (hate that a loser franchise like the jets is desecrating the color black like that) Miami in Aqua tops and white pants
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
23,292
Reaction score
27,350
Just protect the damn ball. No miscommunication or whatever the hell happened with Gesiciki and Bridgewater. Don't need to be giving the Jets opportunities.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
8,459
Reaction score
7,659
Location
Garden State
and let's get a score before they do, enough spotting the other team points early
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom