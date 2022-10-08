OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW YORK JETS GAME THREAD *** WK5

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 9,087
- Reaction score
- 4,691
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
Possibly the longest 9 days without Dolphins football ever endured...
@
at MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
National Weather Service New York - forecast for MetLife Stadium
at MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
National Weather Service New York - forecast for MetLife Stadium