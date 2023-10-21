 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES GAME THREAD *** WK7 Sunday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES GAME THREAD *** WK7 Sunday Night

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
9,821
Reaction score
7,369
Age
34
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
320px-Philadelphia_Eagles_logo.svg.png


61b1c39b09716.jpg

at Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TELEVISION
New_Sunday_Night_Football_Logo.png

NBC National Broadcast
streams also available with a Pea**** or NFL+ subscription

Play-by-Play Announcer: Mike Tirico
Color Commentator: Cris Collinsworth

Kickoff at 8:20 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
UfXYH1f.png


WEATHER
bSM7UqC.png

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mt. Holly - forecast for Lincoln Financial Field


 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom