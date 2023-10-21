OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES GAME THREAD *** WK7 Sunday Night

Adam First
at Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TELEVISION
NBC National Broadcast
streams also available with a Pea**** or NFL+ subscription
Play-by-Play Announcer: Mike Tirico
Color Commentator: Cris Collinsworth
Kickoff at 8:20 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mt. Holly - forecast for Lincoln Financial Field