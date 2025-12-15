 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS GAME THREAD *** WK15 Monday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS GAME THREAD *** WK15 Monday Night

330px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
250px-Pittsburgh_Steelers_logo.svg.png


Acrisure-Stadium1.jpg

at Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TELEVISION

250px-Monday_Night_Football_logo_2023.svg.png

ESPN National Broadcast

Play-by-Play Announcer: Joe Buck
Color Commentator: Troy Aikman

Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

A7xWabM.png


WEATHER

gPliLFf.png

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
National Weather Service Pittsburgh - forecast for Acrisure Stadium


 
Tomlin undefeated on Monday night football at home.
Though he plays the browns and bengals alot on at home on mnf . But Steelers haven’t lost at home on Monday night since 1991.


Tua hasn’t won under 39 degrees But he has had Games like at Buffalo 2022 and 2024 in Green Bay that he played pretty damn good football in those cold weather games. Didn’t help that the defense **** the bed in those games. Lol.
 
Lol, I just found out that Arrowhead is GEHA Field at Arrowhead!
 
I was at the last Monday night game in Pittsburgh when Flores was coaching. Miami came out on fire and I turned to the Pitt fans around me and said "don't worry, It's Miami they'll choke."
 
Adam First.

Winter is coming...

Adam Always!
 
