 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK1

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
8,962
Reaction score
3,947
Age
33
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Welcome back, everyone...here's hoping for a clean game with no major injuries on both sides!

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
270px-Tampa_Bay_Buccaneers_logo.svg.png


151227_EL_Bears_Bucs_08210_7cd82657-5056-a36a-08d8167afab403be.jpg

at Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida

TELEVISION

320px-WFOR-TV_logo.svg.png

WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
Simulcasted on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce, WESH NBC 2 Daytona Beach-Orlando-Melbourne and WBBH NBC 2 Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Naples
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Jason Taylor

Kickoff at 7:30 PM ET

WFLALogo2013.png

Tampa Bay Buccaneers broadcast available on WFLA NBC 8 Tampa-St. Petersburg
Check local listings for other broadcasters

320px-NFL_Network_logo.svg.png

NFL Network Replay on Sunday, August 14th at 7 AM ET


WEATHER

AH0ZFDz.png

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Tampa Bay - forecast for Raymond James Stadium

 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
17,482
Reaction score
33,384
Location
Bahamas
Adam First said:
Welcome back, everyone...here's hoping for a clean game with no major injuries on both sides!

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
270px-Tampa_Bay_Buccaneers_logo.svg.png


151227_EL_Bears_Bucs_08210_7cd82657-5056-a36a-08d8167afab403be.jpg

at Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida

TELEVISION

320px-WFOR-TV_logo.svg.png

WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
Simulcasted on WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce, WESH NBC 2 Daytona Beach-Orlando-Melbourne and WBBH NBC 2 Fort Myers-Cape Coral-Naples
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Jason Taylor

Kickoff at 7:30 PM ET

WFLALogo2013.png

Tampa Bay Buccaneers broadcast available on WFLA NBC 8 Tampa-St. Petersburg
Check local listings for other broadcasters

320px-NFL_Network_logo.svg.png

NFL Network Replay on Sunday, August 14th at 7 AM ET


WEATHER

AH0ZFDz.png

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Tampa Bay - forecast for Raymond James Stadium

Click to expand...
Thanks @Adam First

Always appreciated.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
54,048
Reaction score
133,706
Thanks Adam :UP:

Go Dolphins

Come Here Miami Football GIF by Miami Dolphins
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom