*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK3

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
@
298px-Tampa_Bay_Buccaneers_logo.svg.png


aaysfm8fzk23xxzhxchd.jpg

at Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida

TELEVISION
512px-CBS_Miami_logo.svg.png

WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
228px-WPTV-TV_NBC_5_West_Palm_Beach%2C_Florida_Logo.svg.png
WINK-TV_logo_2017.png

live simulcast on WPTV NBC 5 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce and WINK CBS 11 Fort Myers-Naples-Cape Coral
320px-WFLA-TV_NBC_8_Tampa%2C_Florida_logo.svg.png

Tampa Bay Buccaneers broadcast available on WFLA NBC 8 Tampa-St. Petersburg
Check local listings for other Buccaneers affiliates

414px-NFL%2B_logo.svg.png

livestream & radio feed also available through a paid NFL+ subscription

Kickoff at 7:30 PM ET

382px-NFL_Network_logo.svg.png

NFL Network replay available on Saturday, August 24th at 1:30 AM

WEATHER

N2PROLi.png

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Tampa Bay - forecast for Raymond James Stadium

 
DrMultimedia said:
I just got a brand new 77in OLED TV, so look forward to seeing the game. First TV I've ever had mounted to the wall. Fins preseason will be first game on it. 😀
Click to expand...

Hell yeah! I got a 77 Sony OLED when last season kicked off. You’re gonna love it for football my friend. Watch some 4k movies/shows and enjoy the beauty.

Threw the 55 on the wall (to my wife’s disgust). She’s like, “whats that for since you put that big ass TV up???” - Redzone, duh!
 
Before the game... I did something that I rarely do; i decided to try to watch a couple of podcasts... (sigh).
Both Crabbs and Poupart had their 'best guess on the final 53' podcasts up, so I figured, "why not"? (Twitch)

First of all... how do y'all watch these things??! I mean... how? Between the endless commercials on Crabbs' deal and the 975 times that Poupart adjusts his glasses while he stammers through whatever long-winded opinion that he's burped up... I mean... Holy crap! One of them has a future in PR, and the other... geez... good thing he can write.

Oh God... I forgot what I was going to say.. it's trauma... I swear!
 
