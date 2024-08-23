OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK3

Adam First
at Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
live simulcast on WPTV NBC 5 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce and WINK CBS 11 Fort Myers-Naples-Cape Coral
Tampa Bay Buccaneers broadcast available on WFLA NBC 8 Tampa-St. Petersburg
Check local listings for other Buccaneers affiliates
livestream & radio feed also available through a paid NFL+ subscription
Kickoff at 7:30 PM ET
NFL Network replay available on Saturday, August 24th at 1:30 AM
WEATHER
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Tampa Bay - forecast for Raymond James Stadium