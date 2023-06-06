 Official Mini Camp News Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official Mini Camp News Thread

Morning all. It's a great feeling to wake up and know that we have some live practice happening over the next couple days. Yes, it's mini camp time. So, still 2 months away from contact and pads but we'll through the media get a tiny glimpse of how the '23 team looks. Enjoy it because this and a few more OTAs aside of this is all we're getting before they all scatter to the 4 corners of the world for vacation before reporting to TC in late July.
 
I have no idea what the hell you are talking about.
Yeah, I think the Arizona game. Wilkins jumped on him after a TD I think, forgot the play. Williams got hurt.

So many speculate Williams ongoing health issues is a direct result of Wilkins celebration. He hasn't been right, or fixed since
 
Ah, I recall now.
 
Ya, the right thing to do would be to compensate him somehow.

Preston wasn't going to turn into Randy Moss but he was on his way to having a decent season and would've cashed in something significant. As it stands now he's just a JAG.

It would leave a bad taste in a decent human beings mouth if they were responsible for costing someone else some life changing coin.

CW is going to get $50-$60M in guaranteed money, he can shell out a million bucks to buy Preston something of value. Maybe a couple rental properties in whatever area PW calls home.
 
Ya, the right thing to do would be to compensate him somehow.

Preston wasn't going to turn into Randy Moss but he was on his way to having a decent season and would've cashed in something significant. As it stands now he's just a JAG.

It would leave a bad taste in a decent human beings mouth if they were responsible for costing someone else some life changing coin.

Agreed.

Also, I believe that's why Miami didn't get rid of him sooner.

Now the kid can't stick with ta team. Feel bad for him. Injuries happen, but when it's from another teammate celebrating, that's a different level. Unlike that Gramatica kicker who celebrated after like a 32 yard FG and ended up tearing everything in his leg. That's a different story

But in the end, I guess we'll never truly know until 30 years from now if they do a documentary or something lol.
 
Agreed.

Also, I believe that's why Miami didn't get rid of him sooner.

Now the kid can't stick with ta team. Feel bad for him. Injuries happen, but when it's from another teammate celebrating, that's a different level. Unlike that Gramatica kicker who celebrated after like a 32 yard FG and ended up tearing everything in his leg. That's a different story

I gotta wait 30 years for the Preston Williams documentary ? WTF????
 
