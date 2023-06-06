Official Mini Camp News Thread

Fin-Loco
Morning all. It's a great feeling to wake up and know that we have some live practice happening over the next couple days. Yes, it's mini camp time. So, still 2 months away from contact and pads but we'll through the media get a tiny glimpse of how the '23 team looks. Enjoy it because this and a few more OTAs aside of this is all we're getting before they all scatter to the 4 corners of the world for vacation before reporting to TC in late July.