Official Monday Fan Day Practice Thread 7/31

There aren't a lot of fantastic Mondays for the most part outside of Labor Day and Memorial Day. This is one of them. On this Monday (that most diabolical of creations), some of you are already on your second bloody mary and heading off to the Valhalla that is Dolphins open practice. We salute you Monday warriors. Perhaps there is even a visit to Char-Hut afterward!

Today is the fifth practice of this training camp. Yesterday was hard to beat as Tua was making it rain touchdowns. What will we see today? Tune in here to find out! Meanwhile, if you are at practice, post your takes! We try to blend the fan posts on Twitter with the media reports for a full accounting. Enjoy and Phins Up you glorious Monday bastards!

Tuaffinity and Beyond said:
I didn’t see him standing at the top in the white shirt due to how I scrolled and I just saw the two people at the bottom and my first thought was, “Omar you idiot that’s not Ramsey.” Clearly I’m the idiot
No, Omar is still an idiot. You are blind lol
 
