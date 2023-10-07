OFFICIAL NEW YORK GIANTS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK5

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 9,796
- Reaction score
- 7,201
- Age
- 34
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium