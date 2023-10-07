 *** OFFICIAL NEW YORK GIANTS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK5 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL NEW YORK GIANTS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK5

309px-New_York_Giants_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png



uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION
368px-NFL_on_Fox_2014.svg.png

7YANyhd.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
NT1y1rY.png


WEATHER
N2PROLi.png

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium




 
Trying to figure out if Daniel Jones looks more like a young Bruce Campbell, or Darin from “Bewitched” (Dick York, not Dick Sargent) they seemed to switch Dicks in the middle of that series!
(There’s a lesson, Don’t be switching Dicks midstream!!)

IMG_2196.jpeg
 
DOC ZINGO said:
Trying to figure out if Daniel Jones looks more like a young Bruce Campbell, or Darin from “Bewitched” (Dick York, not Dick Sargent) they seemed to switch Dicks in the middle of that series!
(There’s a lesson, Don’t be switching Dicks midstream!!)

View attachment 152102
Dick York was a very underrated actor
 
DOC ZINGO said:
Trying to figure out if Daniel Jones looks more like a young Bruce Campbell, or Darin from “Bewitched” (Dick York, not Dick Sargent) they seemed to switch Dicks in the middle of that series!
(There’s a lesson, Don’t be switching Dicks midstream!!)

View attachment 152102
Ive been calling him Bruce Campbell for a while now, im glad someone else sees the resemblance.

I like the Giants, kinda feel bad we are gonna trounce them tomorrow.
 
thanks again for doing this all the time......now we can move forward and play the game
 
BUFStefon Diggs210:07Unsportsmanlike Conduct$13,659
BUFDaQuan Jones47:46A hit on a Quarterback$16,391
BUFEd Oliver31:49Unsportsmanlike Conduct$13,659
BUFEd Oliver30:44Unsportsmanlike Conduct$13,659
Fines from last week

Wasn't a flag on the hit
 
