OFFICIAL NEW YORK JETS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK15

If Dolphins win tomorrow the worst case scenerio is that Miami will hosting the Bills for the AFC East crown week 18. At the begging of the season if that situation was offered we would have all said sign me up.



In fact if we were told Miami could be in a position with 3 games to go where they controlled their own destiny as far as home field advantage goes, we would have all been pumped for that too. I know the Titans loss hurts, but everything this team wants to achieve is right in front of them heading down the stretch. Everything most of the fans wanted are still achievable. Just think, the combination of Miami blowing a 14 point lead in the final minutes of a game and the Ravens getting a long punt return td in overtime is the difference between sole possesion of the 1st seed or 1/2 the fan base running for the cliffs yelling the sky is falling.



Lets beat the Jets and then go to work next week.