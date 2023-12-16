 *** OFFICIAL NEW YORK JETS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK15 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL NEW YORK JETS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK15

320px-New_York_Jets_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


UgPBjjA.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION
640px-CBS_NFL_2021.svg.png

BnPvgBG.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
URwEE1J.png


WEATHER
u0cPza0.png

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
Survive this game and somehow come away with a win. Then hopefully get some guys back for the game vs Dallas.
 
Must win game.

Cannot afford to lose this game after completely crapping the Titans game.
 
If Dolphins win tomorrow the worst case scenerio is that Miami will hosting the Bills for the AFC East crown week 18. At the begging of the season if that situation was offered we would have all said sign me up.

In fact if we were told Miami could be in a position with 3 games to go where they controlled their own destiny as far as home field advantage goes, we would have all been pumped for that too. I know the Titans loss hurts, but everything this team wants to achieve is right in front of them heading down the stretch. Everything most of the fans wanted are still achievable. Just think, the combination of Miami blowing a 14 point lead in the final minutes of a game and the Ravens getting a long punt return td in overtime is the difference between sole possesion of the 1st seed or 1/2 the fan base running for the cliffs yelling the sky is falling.

Lets beat the Jets and then go to work next week.
 
Danny68 said:
It’s quite simple..
WE CANNOT FREAKIN LOSE THIS GAME!!

I don’t know if I can handle the tailspin that will ensue..
Click to expand...
Yep, it's a must win. Lose this one and we'll lose the east, in the end, imo.
 
