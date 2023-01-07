OFFICIAL NEW YORK JETS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK18

Its been a strange season.

From the penthouse to the outhouse.

Yet if the Fins can eek out a win against an equally depleated Jets team, we still have a small shot at winning a playoff game.

I honestly dont think we will win the Jets game because we have been down this road many times. All these vets we signed to show leadership and fire for times like this are sitting and making plans for their offseasons.

It just doesnt seem fun right now.

I cant watch the game anyway, but I will follow on the web.

Hoping for someone to rise up and give us something to be hopeful about.