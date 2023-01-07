OFFICIAL NEW YORK JETS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK18

Adam First
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 8th seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.
Miami can clinch the 7th seed with a win and a NE loss vs BUF
OR
a tie, NE loss vs BUF and a PIT loss vs CLE.
Miami is eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a NE win vs BUF.
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium