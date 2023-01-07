 *** OFFICIAL NEW YORK JETS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK18 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL NEW YORK JETS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK18

320px-New_York_Jets_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

PLAYOFF WATCH
320px-NFL_playoffs_logo_new.svg.png


The Miami Dolphins are currently the 8th seed in the AFC. There are 7 available seeds for playoff positioning.

Miami can clinch the 7th seed with a win and a NE loss vs BUF
OR
a tie, NE loss vs BUF and a PIT loss vs CLE.

Miami is eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a NE win vs BUF.



TELEVISION
368px-NFL_on_Fox_2014.svg.png

gdWzdsq.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
cpQzvvp.png


WEATHER
6qmcutg.png

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium

 
Its been a strange season.
From the penthouse to the outhouse.
Yet if the Fins can eek out a win against an equally depleated Jets team, we still have a small shot at winning a playoff game.
I honestly dont think we will win the Jets game because we have been down this road many times. All these vets we signed to show leadership and fire for times like this are sitting and making plans for their offseasons.
It just doesnt seem fun right now.
I cant watch the game anyway, but I will follow on the web.
Hoping for someone to rise up and give us something to be hopeful about.
 
Avigatorx said:
No doubt, but like Parcells said, the best ability is availability.

Tua is starting to worry me in that regard as well.
Click to expand...
Do you apply the same considerations for Jones, Jones, Howard, Needham and the multitude of other players who have missed time this year?

Armstead is a Pro Bowler, ranked in the top 15 tackles of the league and has played well for this team even through injury. I would highly disagree he was a mistake.
 
If they get rid of McDaniels I’m done w football. I’m not a huge fan but Jesus Christ would that just complete the circle of stupidity we have been in for decades
 
