It always seems like pitching gets better in pre-season only to crumble out of the gates. I have no idea why the hell the rotation cannot have two solid starters, Nova has pitched well but I ask myself how long it is going to last and Kuroda pitches one great game and then a spotty one, I hope he finds the same rhythm that Wang did.



CC and Mo, without em' the team is buried right now, I hope the Andy man can give us a solid number three when he comes back.