Official NFL Players Released Thread

mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

The Ghost said:
Josina Anderson is reporting that the Miami Dolphins might release Tua Tagovailoa.

She's also reporting they might sign him to a long term contract as well.
Lol. I mean if you report that everything is a possibility you’re bound to be correct!

The dolphins aren’t releasing Tua. Could you imagine the hellfire that would reign down on the organization over how his concussions were handled if they released him?
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

The Ghost said:
Josina Anderson is reporting that the Miami Dolphins might release Tua Tagovailoa.

She's also reporting they might sign him to a long term contract as well.
she also reported Miami will pick up the 5th year option unless they wont and Tua will retire unless he keeps playing
 
tay0365

tay0365

The Ghost said:
Josina Anderson is reporting that the Miami Dolphins might release Tua Tagovailoa.

She's also reporting they might sign him to a long term contract as well.
Nothing like covering 2 out of three bases, this way once/if one of those two happens, she can say..."I told you so."
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

NY8123 said:
The Jets landing Carr (or even worse: Rodgers) worries me a bit. Carr would be a great fit for them.

Don't get it wrong: I believe we're gearing up to take the division next year. I'd just prefer to only have to worry about the Bills. But if the Jets are able to secure competent QB play, they have a roster that can legitimately compete. The Pats are an afterthought at this point, imo.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

BONG SHULA said:
The Jets landing Carr (or even worse: Rodgers) worries me a bit. Carr would be a great fit for them.

Don't get it wrong: I believe we're gearing up to take the division next year. I'd just prefer to only have to worry about the Bills. But if the Jets are able to secure competent QB play, they have a roster that can legitimately compete. The Pats are an afterthought at this point, imo.
Garofolo obviously means Derek Carr here
 
