Official NFL Players Released Thread

The Jets landing Carr (or even worse: Rodgers) worries me a bit. Carr would be a great fit for them.Don't get it wrong: I believe we're gearing up to take the division next year. I'd just prefer to only have to worry about the Bills. But if the Jets are able to secure competent QB play, they have a roster that can legitimately compete. The Pats are an afterthought at this point, imo.