Official NFL Players Released Thread

Please post notable released players in this thread. All NFL players can be included here.
Lol. I mean if you report that everything is a possibility you’re bound to be correct!Josina Anderson is reporting that the Miami Dolphins might release Tua Tagovailoa.
She's also reporting they might sign him to a long term contract as well.
The Jets landing Carr (or even worse: Rodgers) worries me a bit. Carr would be a great fit for them.
Don't get it wrong: I believe we're gearing up to take the division next year. I'd just prefer to only have to worry about the Bills. But if the Jets are able to secure competent QB play, they have a roster that can legitimately compete. The Pats are an afterthought at this point, imo.