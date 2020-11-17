Official NFL Power Rankings Week 11

PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Second String
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
1,549
Reaction score
447
Location
San Antonio
traptses said:
As does Pro Football Talk. Are we really that good, and just refuse to believe it because of what we are used to seeing?
Click to expand...

If they are, they should be 12-4 and win the division. Personally, I can see 11-5 WC. IF they go 12-4, we'll definitely need to adjust lol.
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

Club Member
Joined
Apr 11, 2020
Messages
368
Reaction score
787
Age
35
Location
Florida
PhinFan1968 said:
If they are, they should be 12-4 and win the division. Personally, I can see 11-5 WC. IF they go 12-4, we'll definitely need to adjust lol.
Click to expand...
If we hit 11-5, that means we went 8-2 with Tua, and 11-3 after our first 2 games.

I don't care where websites and pundits rank us. I want the top teams to respect us as a threat. And it feels like they are finally beginning to.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
7,609
Reaction score
6,587
Dalekfavre said:
roughingthepasser.football

Official NFL Power Rankings Week 11

This week’s helmets are the “Skyline” concept helmets; each bearing the design of their home city’s skyline. Click your team’s helmet to see other alternative designs!…
roughingthepasser.football roughingthepasser.football
Click to expand...

What's scary is where they will be next year with a more complete roster
 
vader88

vader88

Displaced Finatic
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
90
Reaction score
147
Location
NC
Phinatic8u said:
For me to be homer confident we need to blow these next 3 teams up.

Two touchdown wins and just pure dominance. Then I'll think about making playoff runs.
Click to expand...
Agreed, although I will say I now have confidence going in to each game that I haven't had in years.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,189
Reaction score
5,038
Mach2 said:
I think we're already there (top 10)

I think Flo kicks us up a few spots higher than the talent alone would warrant.
Click to expand...
Could be. I think in the AFC, there are only three teams I'd definitely rank ahead of Miami -- Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Although, the Ravens have stumbled a bit recently. Both the Bills and Titans are good teams, but the Dolphins are right in that range. Even though Buffalo has more talent, I like Miami's chances against them. The Dolphins pass rush is vastly different from the first meeting with the Bills when Josh Allen had a field day. Miami is better than the Raiders IMO.

In the NFC, I guess Green Bay, New Orleans, maybe Tampa Bay. Who else? Even if you rank Tennessee, Buffalo and Tampa Bay ahead of Miami, that would put the Dolphins around 9th.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
4,628
Reaction score
4,122
We are playing top 5 football. That can't be argued.
But if you're only looking at names and stats thats when you'll see us ranked outside top 10.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom