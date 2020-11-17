Official NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Mach2 said: I think we're already there (top 10)



I think Flo kicks us up a few spots higher than the talent alone would warrant. Click to expand...

Could be. I think in the AFC, there are only three teams I'd definitely rank ahead of Miami -- Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Although, the Ravens have stumbled a bit recently. Both the Bills and Titans are good teams, but the Dolphins are right in that range. Even though Buffalo has more talent, I like Miami's chances against them. The Dolphins pass rush is vastly different from the first meeting with the Bills when Josh Allen had a field day. Miami is better than the Raiders IMO.In the NFC, I guess Green Bay, New Orleans, maybe Tampa Bay. Who else? Even if you rank Tennessee, Buffalo and Tampa Bay ahead of Miami, that would put the Dolphins around 9th.