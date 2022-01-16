OFFICIAL NON-GAMEDAY THREAD

Well, as our first nonplaying week of the year, I felt it would be good to remind everyone we should be playing this weekend. We were one game away and in the driver's seat. We interview Daboll today after his offense ripped apart the hated Patriots. While we watch the pathetic Steelers drag out Old Ben onto the field today with their absurd tie, we should all remember we could have been watching the Phins for another Sunday. How would we have done, unknown but it is time to embrace the coaching search and hope that we're playing deep into January and even February next year and for many years to come. Come on Ross, time to get it right you old bozo!After the Tennessee trash that ended our season I have this for Flores: