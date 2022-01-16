 ***OFFICIAL NON-GAMEDAY THREAD | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***OFFICIAL NON-GAMEDAY THREAD

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Pack Your Sh!t Flo!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
14,637
Reaction score
37,176
Location
Land of Loco!
1642334853853.png

1642334921891.png
1642334981975.png



Well, as our first nonplaying week of the year, I felt it would be good to remind everyone we should be playing this weekend. We were one game away and in the driver's seat. We interview Daboll today after his offense ripped apart the hated Patriots. While we watch the pathetic Steelers drag out Old Ben onto the field today with their absurd tie, we should all remember we could have been watching the Phins for another Sunday. How would we have done, unknown but it is time to embrace the coaching search and hope that we're playing deep into January and even February next year and for many years to come. Come on Ross, time to get it right you old bozo!

After the Tennessee trash that ended our season I have this for Flores:

 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
15,028
Reaction score
20,470
Location
Bahamas
Will this thread be as hostile as the normal gameday threads?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Pack Your Sh!t Flo!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
14,637
Reaction score
37,176
Location
Land of Loco!
Finsup_germany said:
I think we win today, Tua make a perfect Game 350 Yards ,4 TD Passes, 0 int. Our OLine have no Problems at all and we win 42:0 .
Gaskin Run for 200 Yards and one TD.
Have a nice sunday.
Click to expand...
You too brother. Good games on but nothing is as good as watching the Phins. Only about 8 months until the opener for next year!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom