Official Practice 4 7.28 Fan Opener Training Camp Practice News Thread!!!!

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2024/2025 NFL Superbowl Champions!!!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
28,758
Reaction score
94,743
Location
Margaritaville
Today is a great day for many. Opening day for fans at TC. Will be a hot one but should be good fun. I have not yet been able to determine if today is the first practice with pads or not. Guess we'll find out. I imagine the thundering roar when a certain lefty QB walks out after getting his deal done will be able to be heard all the way in the Keys.

Enjoy it everyone. If you are there, please toss us your live reports and thoughts as the rest of us are living and dying with the info you and the media are providing.

Today will also be on NFLN so if you are home, toss it on and maybe you'll catch some good stuff.

LFG!!!!
 
Thanks @Fin-Loco
 
This should be an electric practice, place will be packed, Tua MVP chants, first time our players seeing the fans and getting that energy.

Hey Guys update on my end, I’ll be flying there on the 1st, won’t make that practice .

There is a season ticket practice on August 2nd, I don’t have season tickets so I couldnt book a practice ticket for that day..

If anyone has an extra ticket that they could throw my way I’d be grateful, that way I can start camp reports on the 2nd instead of the 3rd..

:)
 
Philadelphia 76Ers Basketball GIF


And I love it.
 
