 Official Practice #8 Friday 8/4 News Thread! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official Practice #8 Friday 8/4 News Thread!

eightyone81 said:
Anyone know if tomorrows scrimmage will be broadcast online or recorded in any way??
Click to expand...
I cant find anything online about it being watchable. I'm not a local so i dunno what will be going on with their broadcast views. My guess is that most of us will probably be having to follow it on a post like this with twitter clips. There is one dumbass, think his name is TD, that will probably try to live share it on his youtube channel until he gets kicked out
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom