 ***OFFICIAL REBUILDING THE DOLPHINS THREAD*** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***OFFICIAL REBUILDING THE DOLPHINS THREAD***

The Goat

The Goat

Goats > Trolls
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
18,714
Reaction score
34,889
Location
North Port, FL
The President's Day Massacre is upon us.

Hill, Chubb, Daniels and James Daniels are out.

The worst-kept secret in Miami is that Tua won't be on the roster in 2026. He's almost certain to be moved one way or another by March 15. If Jon-Eric Sullivan manages to get anything at all for him in trade, I'll be stunned. Regardless, the Earth is scorched. Out with the old, in with the new. The complete teardown and rebuild is finally here.

Want to complain about what was and point fingers? That's cool. The purpose of this thread is to discuss moving forward. Honestly? I'm kinda excited about it. I'd expect a few more cuts (Sanders? Ingold? Dodson?) before free agency, and not a lot of exciting signings in March.

So who do you think stays on the roster?

Let's start with a couple players who almost certainly will be on the roster going into training camp:

Jaylen Waddle and Zach Sieler.

Regardless of his fit in a Hafley defense (which seems good), Sieler's salary makes it silly to move him, either by trade or cutting.

Waddle? Cutting him hurts more than helps, although he might be a prime trade chip during the season.

Who else?

The 2024 and 2025 Day 1 and 2 draft picks.

Again, it costs more to get rid of them than keep them...and the new regime probably wants to get a look at them anyway.

On the fence:

Austin Jackson. It wouldn't surprise me if he's a post 6/1 cut. It just makes sense as far as his production vs. savings for the 2026 cap.

Retained/extended(?)/restructured(?):

Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer, Devon Achane

The Vet I Would Sit Down With And Ask Him What He Wants:

Minkah Fitzpatrick.

This one actually fascinates the heck out of me. There were those who insisted Minkah was past his prime when Miami acquired him last year, that he was washed, and even came up with "clever" nicknames for him, like "Mediocre Minkah."

In the least shocking development in the history of developments...they were wrong.

Minkah was a bright spot in 2025, and would fit very well in Hafley's defense. Does he want to be on Miami? Who knows? There wouldn't be much benefit to cutting him, but he might want to chase a ring. Personally, I'd make an effort to keep/restructure for a couple more years if it makes sense for both sides.

What say you?
 
I wound keep Minkah, brewer, Brooks, Achane, Sieler

I believe they are universally considered good to great players in their prime.

Obviously keep Paul, the youngins on the d line.

But pretty much everyone else is fair game for trade including waddle
 
djphinfan said:
I wound keep Minkah, brewer, Brooks, Achane, Sieler

I believe they are universally considered good to great players in their prime.

Obviously keep Paul, the youngins on the d line.

But pretty much everyone else is fair game for trade including waddle
Click to expand...

I agree with the last sentence - it's just that it costs the team an extra $11.5mm to trade him before 6/1, but saves them about $5mm to trade him after that date.
 
The Goat said:
I agree with the last sentence - it's just that it costs the team an extra $11.5mm to trade him before 6/1, but saves them about $5mm to trade him after that date.
Click to expand...
Waddle?
 
I would trade Waddle for 1st or even a couple 2nd round picks in a heartbeat. He's just too inconsistent and always gets banged up in games.

honestly, anyone not named Achane or Patrick Paul would be on the table. I would even consider those two guys for the right value, just doubt any team would over pay for either of them.
 
I would release older players who are not on a rookie contract who have no trade value and trade those who do have trade value.

Patrick Paul would be the only untouchable player since he seems like a very good LT.

Its time to start over and rebuild from the ground up.
 
The Goat said:
Also...has anyone looked at Miami's cap room in 2027 after today's moves and a potential post-6/1 Tua release?

It's over $150mm. That's delightful.
Click to expand...

That's some multi year cap hell we have there that some people were crying about lol
 
The Goat said:
The President's Day Massacre is upon us.

Hill, Chubb, Daniels and James Daniels are out.

The worst-kept secret in Miami is that Tua won't be on the roster in 2026. He's almost certain to be moved one way or another by March 15. If Jon-Eric Sullivan manages to get anything at all for him in trade, I'll be stunned. Regardless, the Earth is scorched. Out with the old, in with the new. The complete teardown and rebuild is finally here.

Want to complain about what was and point fingers? That's cool. The purpose of this thread is to discuss moving forward. Honestly? I'm kinda excited about it. I'd expect a few more cuts (Sanders? Ingold? Dodson?) before free agency, and not a lot of exciting signings in March.

So who do you think stays on the roster?

Let's start with a couple players who almost certainly will be on the roster going into training camp:

Jaylen Waddle and Zach Sieler.

Regardless of his fit in a Hafley defense (which seems good), Sieler's salary makes it silly to move him, either by trade or cutting.

Waddle? Cutting him hurts more than helps, although he might be a prime trade chip during the season.

Who else?

The 2024 and 2025 Day 1 and 2 draft picks.

Again, it costs more to get rid of them than keep them...and the new regime probably wants to get a look at them anyway.

On the fence:

Austin Jackson. It wouldn't surprise me if he's a post 6/1 cut. It just makes sense as far as his production vs. savings for the 2026 cap.

Retained/extended(?)/restructured(?):

Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer, Devon Achane

The Vet I Would Sit Down With And Ask Him What He Wants:

Minkah Fitzpatrick.

This one actually fascinates the heck out of me. There were those who insisted Minkah was past his prime when Miami acquired him last year, that he was washed, and even came up with "clever" nicknames for him, like "Mediocre Minkah."

In the least shocking development in the history of developments...they were wrong.

Minkah was a bright spot in 2025, and would fit very well in Hafley's defense. Does he want to be on Miami? Who knows? There wouldn't be much benefit to cutting him, but he might want to chase a ring. Personally, I'd make an effort to keep/restructure for a couple more years if it makes sense for both sides.

What say you?
Click to expand...
I agree with what you said. This is the most excited I've been regarding the Dolphins in several years! Time to look forward for sure. I have no problem if they keep Minkah, but I also wonder what they could get in a trade for him. He probably has a couple of strong years left and possibly a contender would overpay...
 
Everyone has a price and is up for sale. Don’t care the salary cap ramifications. If Sieler or waddle brings in valuable compensation then they are gone.

I’d pretty much trade any cap space for picks if it’s worth it.

Achane and Paul likely the only untouchables, not because I wouldn’t trade them but simply because the price is want for them should make any reasonable team hang up the phone but I suppose if the gm that sent us the picks for Tunsil is around or Grier gets rehired and tries to top his Chubb trade for worst comped trades then maybe just maybe.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Everyone has a price and is up for sale. Don’t care the salary cap ramifications. If Sieler or waddle brings in valuable compensation then they are gone.

I’d pretty much trade any cap space for picks if it’s worth it.

Achane and Paul likely the only untouchables, not because I wouldn’t trade them but simply because the price is want for them should make any reasonable team hang up the phone but I suppose if the gm that sent us the picks for Tunsil is around or Grier gets rehired and tries to top his Chubb trade for worst comped trades then maybe just maybe.
Click to expand...
I agree that everyone should be up for sale for the right price with Paul and maybe Achane as the only untouchables, although I would even trade Achane if the price was right since small RB's dont age well and we probably wont be ready to compete for something meaningful until 2028 and we would have to pay him big money to keep him.

I also agree about trading cap space for draft picks if that can be done.

2026 is going to be a dumpster fire anyway so we might as well use it as a year to clean up our books and eat the dead cap space.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom