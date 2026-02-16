OFFICIAL REBUILDING THE DOLPHINS THREAD***

The President's Day Massacre is upon us.



Hill, Chubb, Daniels and James Daniels are out.



The worst-kept secret in Miami is that Tua won't be on the roster in 2026. He's almost certain to be moved one way or another by March 15. If Jon-Eric Sullivan manages to get anything at all for him in trade, I'll be stunned. Regardless, the Earth is scorched. Out with the old, in with the new. The complete teardown and rebuild is finally here.



Want to complain about what was and point fingers? That's cool. The purpose of this thread is to discuss moving forward. Honestly? I'm kinda excited about it. I'd expect a few more cuts (Sanders? Ingold? Dodson?) before free agency, and not a lot of exciting signings in March.



So who do you think stays on the roster?



Let's start with a couple players who almost certainly will be on the roster going into training camp:



Jaylen Waddle and Zach Sieler.



Regardless of his fit in a Hafley defense (which seems good), Sieler's salary makes it silly to move him, either by trade or cutting.



Waddle? Cutting him hurts more than helps, although he might be a prime trade chip during the season.



Who else?



The 2024 and 2025 Day 1 and 2 draft picks.



Again, it costs more to get rid of them than keep them...and the new regime probably wants to get a look at them anyway.



On the fence:



Austin Jackson. It wouldn't surprise me if he's a post 6/1 cut. It just makes sense as far as his production vs. savings for the 2026 cap.



Retained/extended(?)/restructured(?):



Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer, Devon Achane



The Vet I Would Sit Down With And Ask Him What He Wants:



Minkah Fitzpatrick.



This one actually fascinates the heck out of me. There were those who insisted Minkah was past his prime when Miami acquired him last year, that he was washed, and even came up with "clever" nicknames for him, like "Mediocre Minkah."



In the least shocking development in the history of developments...they were wrong.



Minkah was a bright spot in 2025, and would fit very well in Hafley's defense. Does he want to be on Miami? Who knows? There wouldn't be much benefit to cutting him, but he might want to chase a ring. Personally, I'd make an effort to keep/restructure for a couple more years if it makes sense for both sides.



What say you?