OFFICIAL Rookies Report Week News Thread

tay0365 said: Yeah, this is also the guy I will have an eye on, and very excited to see what he has.



Some really huge talk up on him, but if he was as good as he is said to be, why did nobody take a shot on him in the draft. Click to expand...

He was projected to go in the 7th by most draft experts.This is a good writeup of his positives and negativesMiller brings a lot to the table as a prospect. A fluid and smooth athlete who plays behind his pads, Miller has no issue punishing opposing ball carriers when he has the chance. In the box, he’s able to make dynamic tackles and always works to find an angle to get involved in stopping the run. He plays low and downhill as a blitzer and poses lots of issues for offenses as a sideline-to-sideline runner.Despite being used a lot in pressures, I felt that Miller was serviceable as a coverage linebacker, primarily in the hook zone area of the field, but also has the speed to stick with backs on wheels and delayed routes. Sanders has gone on record to praise his Miller, calling him the leader of the defense and a tone-setter.Miller struggled at times in space as a tackler, often lunging through his tackles rather than breaking down and settling into his hips. At the next level, this is concerning for a stack backer who will be asked to cover much twitchier and faster backs than what he saw in college. Miller struggled to diagnose the backfield, often being misled by his initial read and losing sight of the ball carrier at the mesh point. When being challenged by second-level blockers, Miller often catches opposing linemen and gets easily hatted up.