OFFICIAL Rookies Report Week News Thread

Fin-Loco
Beige Style Verbiage So No Karens Are Offended.
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 25,374
- Reaction score
- 78,710
I have no idea who Miller is. Looking forward to having to have a reason to learn who he is.I think Miller is going to make the 53.
We will be calling him the Kader Kohou of LB's.
Kaubrey Kmiller.
he's the mike backer from Jackson State,I have no idea who Miller is. Looking forward to having to have a reason to learn who he is.
He was projected to go in the 7th by most draft experts.Yeah, this is also the guy I will have an eye on, and very excited to see what he has.
Some really huge talk up on him, but if he was as good as he is said to be, why did nobody take a shot on him in the draft.
Absolutely no idea why he was not drafted.I have no idea who Miller is. Looking forward to having to have a reason to learn who he is.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again:
He's no Aubrey Beavers!