 *** OFFICIAL SAN FRANCISCO 49ers vs MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK16

*** OFFICIAL SAN FRANCISCO 49ers vs MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK16

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
10,272
Reaction score
10,318
Age
35
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Merry Christmas Finheaven!

320px-San_Francisco_49ers_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


8ANDOjU.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

640px-CBS_NFL_2021.svg.png

oVe6suN.png

Kickoff at 4:25 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

TZgpffj.png


WEATHER

SN5J2zJ.png

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
NEPA Phin Phan said:
Welcome back Adam. Hope you’re feeling better! Game day threads aren’t the same when you’re not starting them. :UP:
Click to expand...


Yep, that guy who started it for you last week was underwhelming :MT :poke: @fishfanmiami.

AND it showed in the offense’s performance.

Please take care of your health for yourself, your family, and FH
 
I don't care that we have virtually no chance at anything of value, just win baby!

Welcome back, Adam, hope you are well!
 
