Official Saturday Stadium Practice Thread!!

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? Yeah, it’s football. I’m sure there’s a couple tailgates as well! We pop the stadium’s cherry for the season today on an extra special Zach HOF induction Saturday!!!

If you’re there, share some pictures while we provide a play by play account through fan and media tweets. Who knows, maybe a special video presentation fires up at Noon featuring one Buddy Lee…..

Let’s let our fan brethren lead us in song on the way to a righteous Saturday.

 
thanks for the great up dates Mr Loco! You and the rest of the guys really do a fantastic job….much appreciated.
 
thanks for the great up dates Mr Loco! You and the rest of the guys really do a fantastic job….much appreciated.
Happy to do it my friend. A labor of love on some days as most of us on the cut and paste brigade are working simultaneously but it's a fun time of year watching the team develop.

With that said, I'm not going to be fully available during practice today so hoping other notorious camp reporters of: @Hoot, @AZStryker, @Crump, @Finfan83nj, @NY8123, @djphinfan, etc can all aid the cause today. Thanks in advance fellas.
 
I want know who starts beside Holland today manning the "open" safety spot along with who starts opposite X at the other corner?
 
