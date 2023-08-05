Official Saturday Stadium Practice Thread!!

Fin-Loco
Super Bowl Campaign...BEGIN!
Mar 12, 2003
26,247
83,790
Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? Yeah, it’s football. I’m sure there’s a couple tailgates as well! We pop the stadium’s cherry for the season today on an extra special Zach HOF induction Saturday!!!
If you’re there, share some pictures while we provide a play by play account through fan and media tweets. Who knows, maybe a special video presentation fires up at Noon featuring one Buddy Lee…..
Let’s let our fan brethren lead us in song on the way to a righteous Saturday.
