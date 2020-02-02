Official SuperBowl thread... In Miami.

NBP81
Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2008
- Messages
- 9,421
- Reaction score
- 8,099
- Location
- Montreal
So yeah this is relevant to the Fins as the SB is being played in their backyard.
I've got KC in this one... I mean SF is a hell of a team but I feel they arent equipped to deal with TOs... I'll be back later with a score pred...
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/super-bowl-sunday-2020-54-things-to-know-about-super-bowl-liv-matchup-between-chiefs-49ers/
I've got KC in this one... I mean SF is a hell of a team but I feel they arent equipped to deal with TOs... I'll be back later with a score pred...
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/super-bowl-sunday-2020-54-things-to-know-about-super-bowl-liv-matchup-between-chiefs-49ers/
Last edited: