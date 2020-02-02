Official SuperBowl thread... In Miami.

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Last edited:
And away he goes...
I'm right in line with you. If the KC oline can give Mahomes any kind of time, the san fran D can't keep up with the KC offense.

I'll go 33-21
 
41-27 KC. KC's passing offense is too much, and KC's D makes enough plays. But, this is one of the best SB matchups in years.
 
