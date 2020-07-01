Official teaser video

Tua has no pro highlights, nice that you hit on Tua and Raekwon that's 1 more than I hit on.

I have to say I fear for the football season, all the plans in the world won't make a bit of difference if covid 19 continues to spread, I'm bored to death and looking for football.
 
illscriptures said:
Very telling they didnt show Tua imo. They didnt show any rookies but was it on purpose?
I would wager that this video has been in the can for a while now. It could have been edited shortly after the season ended and shelved until this time of year to hype the season.
That's simply my assumption, coming from someone who works in the field.

Because if it was created recently, I'd highly doubt they'd leave first rounders out of the cut.
 
KevInMotion said:
I would wager that this video has been in the can for a while now. It could have been edited shortly after the season ended and shelved until this time of year to hype the season.
That's simply my assumption, coming from someone who works in the field.

Because if it was created recently, I'd highly doubt they'd leave first rounders out of the cut.
Could have included rookies working out on there own.
 
