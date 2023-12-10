OFFICIAL TENNESSEE TITANS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK14 Monday Night

Adam First
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
ESPN National Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Chris Fowler
Color Commentators: Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky
free over-the-air simulcast available in the Miami market on WSFL The CW 39 Miami-Fort Lauderdale and in the Nashville market on WTVF CBS 5 Nashville
alternative commentary team available on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2/ESPN+ (shared commentary with the Green Bay Packers-New York Giants game on ABC)
stream also available with a paid NFL+ subscription
Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium