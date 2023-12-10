 *** OFFICIAL TENNESSEE TITANS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK14 Monday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL TENNESSEE TITANS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK14 Monday Night

Adam First

320px-Tennessee_Titans_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


DklFwdOXsAAvLGr.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION
ESPN_NFL_Monday_Night_Football_logo_2023.jpg

ESPN National Broadcast

Play-by-Play Announcer: Chris Fowler
Color Commentators: Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky

244px-WSFL_logo_2020.svg.png
800px-Wtvf_2010.png

free over-the-air simulcast available in the Miami market on WSFL The CW 39 Miami-Fort Lauderdale and in the Nashville market on WTVF CBS 5 Nashville

Monday_Night_Football_with_Peyton_and_Eli_titlecard.jpg

alternative commentary team available on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2/ESPN+ (shared commentary with the Green Bay Packers-New York Giants game on ABC)

414px-NFL%2B_logo.svg.png

stream also available with a paid NFL+ subscription

Kickoff at 8:15 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
Ooyt5MN.png


WEATHER
bSM7UqC.png

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
