 *** OFFICIAL TENNESSEE TITANS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK4 Monday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Guess who woke up at midnight and remembered they didn't make the game thread...this guy

372px-Tennessee_Titans_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


DklFwdOXsAAvLGr.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION
ESPN_NFL_Monday_Night_Football_logo_2023.jpg

ESPN Exclusive Broadcast

320px-CBS_Miami_logo.svg.png
320px-WSMV_4_2023.svg.png

free over-the-air simulcast available in the Dolphins home market on WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale and in the Titans home market on WSMV NBC 4 Nashville

Play-by-Play Announcer: Chris Fowler
Color Commentators: Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky

Kickoff at 7:30 PM ET

INJURY REPORT
22oCxce.png


WEATHER
GjFGcj1.png

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 103. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
Of course we’re missing 3 starters.


This team needs Odell really really bad, we continue to not have a legitimate 3 option and I think that is causing a lot of issues with for us with coverage


Jonnu smith ain’t it


Hope Huntley doesn’t press too much trying to be our savior

The game doesn’t mean much to me sorry to say but Rock on.


Only thing I look forward to is watching weavers defense
 
Jets , Pats and Bills all lost

Win and we are in good shape

Thanks brother Adam for doing this

:UP:


Go Dolphins :fh
 
