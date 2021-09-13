 Official Tua is NOT the guy Thread? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official Tua is NOT the guy Thread?

Kev7 said:
Do one of these exist or are we just going to continue throwing all Tua related posts in the locker and labeling everyone a troll?
Make a case of it with stats and facts or you are just blowing smoke bro and it will end up in the Locker
Same goes for Tua is a god threads. Lots of them went there as well
 
I'll say that what concerned me the most about Tua yesterday was how he handled pressure. He seemed to regress in that area. Hopefully they work on that with him.
 
Kev7 said:
Do one of these exist or are we just going to continue throwing all Tua related posts in the locker and labeling everyone a troll?
If you want to **** on a young work in progress after one game in his second season against a pretty solid and professional defense, then go to Twitter.

The rest of us will continue to watch and try to withhold judgement or drawing conclusions until it becomes too obvious one way or the other.

But I do want to air it out so that you know you're not totally alone that I do find reasons to be concerned. Namely, I wouldn't have drafted the kid that high. I think that he may not live up to such a high selection. At this point, I'm just going to block that from memory and assess the good things he's showing me against some things that I hope he will grow out of.
 
Padfoot said:
I'll say that what concerned me the most about Tua yesterday was how he handled pressure. He seemed to regress in that area. Hopefully they work on that with him.
His arm strength seems really bad too
 
