Official Tua is NOT the guy Thread?

Kev7 said: Do one of these exist or are we just going to continue throwing all Tua related posts in the locker and labeling everyone a troll? Click to expand...

If you want to **** on a young work in progress after one game in his second season against a pretty solid and professional defense, then go to Twitter.The rest of us will continue to watch and try to withhold judgement or drawing conclusions until it becomes too obvious one way or the other.But I do want to air it out so that you know you're not totally alone that I do find reasons to be concerned. Namely, I wouldn't have drafted the kid that high. I think that he may not live up to such a high selection. At this point, I'm just going to block that from memory and assess the good things he's showing me against some things that I hope he will