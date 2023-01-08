 Official Tua - **News-Only** Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official Tua - **News-Only** Thread

mandal24

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
3,571
Reaction score
3,421
Can we make this the official Tua news thread only this special week?

Our playoff lives depend on his availability this week

Thank you Skylar for helping us get in the playoffs but I hope to never see that man in a game again.

Tua plays, he has shown he can cook against an overrated Bills defense
 
Last edited:
mandal24

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
3,571
Reaction score
3,421
Dolphins Fans Hopeful Tua Tagovailoa Can Return for Playoffs After Ugly Win vs. Jets



link isn't working but from Bleacher Report
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
3,167
Reaction score
7,100
Location
Canada
Jay Glazer reported on Fox on Jan. 1 that Tua was fully intending to play again this season — if, and only if, Miami made the playoffs.

Didn’t say it was a guarantee. Didn’t update on where he was in protocol. But said Tua was aiming to be back for round one.

That’s the last I’ve heard. MM hasn’t revealed where Tua is at in the protocol — including minutes ago in his post-game presser.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom