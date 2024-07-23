Official Vets Report News Thread

Fin-Loco
Ok. So, for a lot of us today is Xmas Eve. Tomorrow we get some training camp reports and hear about our beloved Dolphins and how they are doing. Post all Dolphins arrival news and tweets in here. Tomorrow of course, I'll be firing up the day one camp thread!!!
Post and discuss today's news on all players. If there's Tua news, discuss the Tua news. But, let's do our best to not turn this into the 400th Tua contract thread if possible.
The doldrums are over fellas. We have real live Miami Dolphins news and on-field occurrences to discuss for the next 6 or 7(hopefully) months!!!!
