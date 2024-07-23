 Official Vets Report News Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official Vets Report News Thread

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2024/2025 NFL Superbowl Champions!!!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
28,605
Reaction score
93,826
Location
Margaritaville
Ok. So, for a lot of us today is Xmas Eve. Tomorrow we get some training camp reports and hear about our beloved Dolphins and how they are doing. Post all Dolphins arrival news and tweets in here. Tomorrow of course, I'll be firing up the day one camp thread!!!

Post and discuss today's news on all players. If there's Tua news, discuss the Tua news. But, let's do our best to not turn this into the 400th Tua contract thread if possible.

The doldrums are over fellas. We have real live Miami Dolphins news and on-field occurrences to discuss for the next 6 or 7(hopefully) months!!!!

Miami Dolphins Celebration GIF by Dolfans NYC
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom