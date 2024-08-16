OFFICIAL WASHINGTON COMMANDERS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK2

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 10,124
- Reaction score
- 9,218
- Age
- 35
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
live simulcast on WPTV NBC 5 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce, WINK CBS 11 Fort Myers-Naples-Cape Coral and WFTV ABC 9 Orlando
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Kim Bokamper
Washington Commanders broadcast available on WUSA CBS 9 Washington DC
check local listings for other Commanders affiliates
livestream & radio feed also available through a paid NFL+ subscription
Kickoff at 7 PM ET
NFL Network replay available on Sunday, August 18th at 9 AM ET
WEATHER
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium
Last edited: