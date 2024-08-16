 *** OFFICIAL WASHINGTON COMMANDERS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL WASHINGTON COMMANDERS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** Preseason WK2

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
10,124
Reaction score
9,218
Age
35
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
320px-Washington_Commanders_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


8ANDOjU.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION
512px-CBS_Miami_logo.svg.png

WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale

228px-WPTV-TV_NBC_5_West_Palm_Beach%2C_Florida_Logo.svg.png
WINK-TV_logo_2017.png
WFTV_9_ABC.png

live simulcast on WPTV NBC 5 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Fort Pierce, WINK CBS 11 Fort Myers-Naples-Cape Coral and WFTV ABC 9 Orlando
Play-by-Play Analyst: Steve Goldstein
Color Commentator: Kim Bokamper

WUSA_9_logo.png

Washington Commanders broadcast available on WUSA CBS 9 Washington DC
check local listings for other Commanders affiliates

414px-NFL%2B_logo.svg.png

livestream & radio feed also available through a paid NFL+ subscription

Kickoff at 7 PM ET

382px-NFL_Network_logo.svg.png

NFL Network replay available on Sunday, August 18th at 9 AM ET

WEATHER
lSHtmpO.png

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
Last edited:
Put all the starters in bubble wrap. Don’t even let them walk onto this mucky swamp of a field. Just play the rookies and down the roster types. If this team is seriously ready to compete, don’t risk starters for a meaningless drive or two in August. They’ll have enough trouble keeping the depth healthy.
 
circumstances said:
Thanks Adam as always!

I have a gig tomorrow night at the same time as the game, so I won't be in the gameday thread, and i won't get to watch until i get home.
Click to expand...
What's his name? Oh you mean you are playing music. Solo or group thing?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom