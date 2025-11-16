 *** OFFICIAL WASHINGTON COMMANDERS VS MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK11 Madrid Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL WASHINGTON COMMANDERS VS MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK11 Madrid Game

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
10,663
Reaction score
11,979
Age
36
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
330px-Washington_Commanders_logo.svg.png
VS
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


Logo_NFL_Madrid_Game_2025.png


G5olpV9XEAAYj1m.jpg

at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
Chamartin, Madrid, Spain

TELEVISION

382px-NFL_Network_logo.svg.png

NFL Network Exclusive Broadcast

Play-by-Play Announcer: Kenny Albert
Color Commentator: Jonathan Vilma

WUSA_9_logo.png
512px-CBS_Miami_logo.svg.png

free over-the-air simulcast available in the Washington DC market on WUSA CBS 9 Washington and in the Miami market on WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale

414px-NFL%2B_logo.svg.png

Livestream also available with a paid NFL+ subscription

Kickoff at 9:30 AM ET / 3:30 PM Central European Time

INJURY REPORT
6RUmc9a.png


WEATHER
(unsure if roof is closed for this game or not)

v8ndwBb.png

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high of 14 C (57 F). Winds out of the southwest between 15-20 KPH (9-12 MPH). Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Spanish AEMET (Agencia Estatal de Meteorología) - forecast for Madrid
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom