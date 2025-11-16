OFFICIAL WASHINGTON COMMANDERS VS MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK11 Madrid Game

Adam First
at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
Chamartin, Madrid, Spain
TELEVISION
NFL Network Exclusive Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Kenny Albert
Color Commentator: Jonathan Vilma
free over-the-air simulcast available in the Washington DC market on WUSA CBS 9 Washington and in the Miami market on WFOR CBS 4 Miami-Fort Lauderdale
Livestream also available with a paid NFL+ subscription
Kickoff at 9:30 AM ET / 3:30 PM Central European Time
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
(unsure if roof is closed for this game or not)
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high of 14 C (57 F). Winds out of the southwest between 15-20 KPH (9-12 MPH). Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Spanish AEMET (Agencia Estatal de Meteorología) - forecast for Madrid