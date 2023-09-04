Officially Game Week Thread

Fin-Loco
Fins To The Left!! Fins To The Right! RIP Jimmy!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 26,591
- Reaction score
- 85,397
- Location
- Margaritaville
Here in The United Federation of Locolandia Minor, we have witnessed something rather significant. Yes, our astrological club has gotten together with the computer wizards and has recorded something that will all leave us gobsmacked.
This week the Miami Dolphins have a real game! Six quite glorious days from now the Game Day Commander himself, @Adam First will fire up the first of many game day threads. To prepare you for that incredibly significant day, I thought we could use this as a preamble to speak about our excitement and advanced prep for when we play the Dump Slog Angels and get to watch Phillips and Chubb fold up Sherbert like the old card table that serves as the kid's table at your Grandparent's house.
Here at Chateau Loco, we will be prepping onions for onion bombs and pacing. The Thursday night Injuns vs. Motown Kittens will serve as a nice distraction.
This will be on the menu here.
So will be a thing called victory. What's your prep look like?
This week the Miami Dolphins have a real game! Six quite glorious days from now the Game Day Commander himself, @Adam First will fire up the first of many game day threads. To prepare you for that incredibly significant day, I thought we could use this as a preamble to speak about our excitement and advanced prep for when we play the Dump Slog Angels and get to watch Phillips and Chubb fold up Sherbert like the old card table that serves as the kid's table at your Grandparent's house.
Here at Chateau Loco, we will be prepping onions for onion bombs and pacing. The Thursday night Injuns vs. Motown Kittens will serve as a nice distraction.
This will be on the menu here.
So will be a thing called victory. What's your prep look like?