Officially off the Phillips train

here's the thing the bills are better at evaluating talent. I've said this before if your a um fan you would know both Rousseau and Phillips were going to be first round picks. now the difference is Rousseau is being used correctly by the bills, I can't say Miami is putting Phillips in a position to succeed and do what he's best at. Flores and company are on the hot seat because todays game in year 3 was hot garbage and better coaches have been fired for less