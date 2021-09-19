 Officially off the Phillips train | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Officially off the Phillips train

terphin

I wanted to believe in him, I see nothing through 2 games…and what happened to van ginkel
 
here's the thing the bills are better at evaluating talent. I've said this before if your a um fan you would know both Rousseau and Phillips were going to be first round picks. now the difference is Rousseau is being used correctly by the bills, I can't say Miami is putting Phillips in a position to succeed and do what he's best at. Flores and company are on the hot seat because todays game in year 3 was hot garbage and better coaches have been fired for less
 
He was another project, raw, super upside, and he's so young. Everyone knew that or something. I forget how the Austin Jackson & Igbo defenses go.
 
AZStryker

Never wanted him because of the concussions and didn’t see a special athlete. Another likely Grier and Flo fail
 
He was simply the wrong pick. Should have picked Rossier if you were gonna go DE. But even that was stupid at that pick. We could should have picked up another playmaker on offense. Harris would have been nice. ****ing Grier and his out of left field picks...
 
Goonies said:
here's the thing the bills are better at evaluating talent. I've said this before if your a um fan you would know both Rousseau and Phillips were going to be first round picks. now the difference is Rousseau is being used correctly by the bills, I can't say Miami is putting Phillips in a position to succeed and do what he's best at. Flores and company are on the hot seat because todays game in year 3 was hot garbage and better coaches have been fired for less
Are u serious, no hot seat, we got our *** kicked today simple as that
 
