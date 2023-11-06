Hey all,



Just finished rewatching the game and I’m still pissed they called Tyreeks drop a fumble for a touchdown. I’ll never be convinced Tyreek had possession of the ball because the cornerback had his right hand on the ball immediately and raked it down and out.



Regardless of where you stand on that call, the officiating in the NFL is the biggest joke in sports. They reviewed and upheld that play suspiciously fast. Meanwhile they took ten minutes to huddle and throw a grounding flag on Tua to kill a drive, after they didn’t throw the same grounding penalty on Mahomes when he threw a ball into the dirt 8 yards away from Pacheco.



I can’t wait until these refs are replaced by kiosks, the game may be enjoyable to watch again. These guys feel like WWE refs, they have their backs turned every time we get hit with a folding metal chair