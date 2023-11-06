 Officiating | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Officiating

B

bflat

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2010
Messages
386
Reaction score
483
Hey all,

Just finished rewatching the game and I’m still pissed they called Tyreeks drop a fumble for a touchdown. I’ll never be convinced Tyreek had possession of the ball because the cornerback had his right hand on the ball immediately and raked it down and out.

Regardless of where you stand on that call, the officiating in the NFL is the biggest joke in sports. They reviewed and upheld that play suspiciously fast. Meanwhile they took ten minutes to huddle and throw a grounding flag on Tua to kill a drive, after they didn’t throw the same grounding penalty on Mahomes when he threw a ball into the dirt 8 yards away from Pacheco.

I can’t wait until these refs are replaced by kiosks, the game may be enjoyable to watch again. These guys feel like WWE refs, they have their backs turned every time we get hit with a folding metal chair
 
Agreed. It's a shared sentiment across the league among fans that the officiating has been unfathomably bad for a lot of games this year. Are we completely powerless? It's an obvious problem to us all but what can we do about it?

The league doesn't exist without us the fans. We should hold power but you know any kind of boycott will be ignored.
 
I personally thought a Chief held a Miami player attempting to tackle the guy who took the lateral and thus the Chiefs should have had the ball way back in their own territory after the TD was waved off for the hold.

Am I just imagining the hold/Jersey tug?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom